Rothschild Investment Corp IL Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.1% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.28. 3,729,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,848,395. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $125.81 and a 52 week high of $161.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.05.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5437 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

