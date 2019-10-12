Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,023.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $37,507.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.55. The stock had a trading volume of 22,961,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,185,189. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $47.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.15. The company has a market cap of $200.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.94%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cfra set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.