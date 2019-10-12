Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $561,000 Stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Bunge were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bunge by 65.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Bunge by 756.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Bunge by 333.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Bunge by 8,370.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BG. Stephens began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

In related news, Director Grain Co Continental bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.27 per share, with a total value of $1,045,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,931,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,481,471.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BG opened at $56.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.89. Bunge Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $47.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Ltd will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

