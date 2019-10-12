Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $867,000 Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $4,272,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 37.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.8% during the third quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total value of $4,951,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,753,359. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Phd Link sold 10,214 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $2,266,078.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,731,019.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,822 shares of company stock valued at $33,641,784. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $227.11 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $230.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.32.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup set a $159.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

