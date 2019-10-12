Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 1,170 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,451,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,409,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,468 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,863,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,016,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,537 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,882,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,008,000 after purchasing an additional 463,870 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,701,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,778,000 after purchasing an additional 112,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3,861.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,744,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $4,893,662.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

Shares of PSX traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $106.44. 145,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,619,805. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.32. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $112.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.89 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 30.74%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.