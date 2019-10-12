Rothschild Investment Corp IL Raises Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 833 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 17,520 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $10,869,505.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 357,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,064,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.96. The stock had a trading volume of 382,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,040. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $86.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

