Rothschild Investment Corp IL Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 14,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.7% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Chevron by 1.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 3.4% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.47.

In related news, Director Debra L. Reed bought 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.14 per share, with a total value of $502,095.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $590,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,298.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $116.15 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.45 and a 200-day moving average of $120.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $214.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

