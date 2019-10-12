Rothschild Investment Corp IL Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,920 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 255.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 16,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 109,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 125.7% in the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 8,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $65.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,806,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,078,332. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

