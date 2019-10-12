Royal Bank of Canada Has $5.38 Million Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,836 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.10% of Helmerich & Payne worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HP. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.1% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.5% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.09. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $70.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $687.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,028.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $57.00 to $52.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.13.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

