Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Performer” Rating for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Glencore and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Glencore and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of Glencore and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Glencore to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 295 ($3.85) in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 293.35 ($3.83).

Glencore stock opened at GBX 237.50 ($3.10) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 238.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 272.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 188.51 ($2.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 343.60 ($4.49). The stock has a market cap of $31.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.31.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

