Royal Bank of Canada Sells 11,773 Shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,773 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.27% of Varonis Systems worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. FMR LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 81.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,388,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,793,000 after purchasing an additional 622,639 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 989,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,293,000 after purchasing an additional 487,453 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 4,936.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 460,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,523,000 after purchasing an additional 451,344 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,050,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,037,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 883,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,660,000 after purchasing an additional 310,737 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

VRNS stock opened at $63.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -64.71 and a beta of 0.85. Varonis Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $48.67 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.22%. The company had revenue of $59.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.37 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Benchmark upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 price target on Varonis Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.92.

In other news, Director Ohad Korkus sold 6,861 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $548,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 15,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $1,159,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,836,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.