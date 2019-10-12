Royal Bank of Canada Sells 7,461 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,143 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,461 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.27% of BancFirst worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BANF shares. ValuEngine upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on BancFirst in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Darryl Schmidt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $220,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Norick acquired 2,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BANF opened at $55.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average of $55.31. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $59.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.09. BancFirst had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $102.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.79 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.51%.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

