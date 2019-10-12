Rubies Trading 33.9% Lower This Week (RBIES)

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Rubies has a market capitalization of $41,148.00 and approximately $250.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rubies has traded down 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Rubies coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007670 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00010075 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000345 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Rubies (RBIES) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official website is rbies.org. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io.

Rubies can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rubies using one of the exchanges listed above.

