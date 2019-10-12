Russell A. Colombo Sells 500 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Stock

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 500 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $20,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,051. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.13. The company has a market capitalization of $555.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.59 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. BTIM Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,943,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 955.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 62,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 56,570 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 84.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 38,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 9,137.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 27,412 shares in the last quarter. 45.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

