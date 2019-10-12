Safe Haven (SHA) Trading Down 12.8% This Week

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Safe Haven token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $169,949.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.85 or 0.02179588 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000225 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io.

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.