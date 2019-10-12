Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Purchases $514,350.00 in Stock

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.29 per share, for a total transaction of $514,350.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 4th, Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.81 per share, for a total transaction of $477,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Istar Inc. bought 22,500 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.04 per share, for a total transaction of $698,400.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $449,250.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Istar Inc. acquired 22,500 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.96 per share, with a total value of $674,100.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Istar Inc. acquired 43,319 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.88 per share, with a total value of $1,294,371.72.

On Thursday, September 12th, Istar Inc. acquired 87,450 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.51 per share, with a total value of $2,493,199.50.

On Friday, September 6th, Istar Inc. acquired 22,500 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.59 per share, with a total value of $643,275.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Istar Inc. acquired 22,500 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.03 per share, with a total value of $653,175.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Istar Inc. acquired 34,500 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $992,220.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Istar Inc. acquired 22,500 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.70 per share, with a total value of $645,750.00.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $34.27 on Friday. Safehold Inc has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $35.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average of $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 0.35.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Safehold had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.77 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Safehold Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Safehold’s payout ratio is 96.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 96.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the second quarter worth about $184,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 49.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 19.5% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 278,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after buying an additional 45,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAFE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Safehold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

