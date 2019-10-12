Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) Short Interest Up 70.9% in September

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,900 shares, an increase of 70.9% from the August 30th total of 112,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Salem Media Group news, CEO Edward G. Atsinger III bought 31,443 shares of Salem Media Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $46,535.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at $61,158.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 68,148 shares of company stock valued at $99,758. 55.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 21,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 57,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 29,009 shares during the last quarter. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salem Media Group stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,718. Salem Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.67.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $64.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.09 million. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. Equities analysts predict that Salem Media Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Salem Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 288.89%.

A number of research firms have commented on SALM. ValuEngine raised Salem Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Salem Media Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Salem Media Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

