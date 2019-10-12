Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 853,500 shares, a growth of 60.2% from the August 30th total of 532,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of SASR stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.22. The stock had a trading volume of 140,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,669. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average is $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $39.92.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $82.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.39 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 27.80%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 581,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 73.8% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 43,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 18,412 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.6% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 380,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 26,896 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 40.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 99.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.25 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

