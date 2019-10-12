SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €135.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SAP has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €128.00 ($148.84) target price on SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAP currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €122.35 ($142.26).

Shares of SAP traded up €10.74 ($12.49) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €115.68 ($134.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,325,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €107.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is €110.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.11 billion and a PE ratio of 44.39. SAP has a one year low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a one year high of €125.00 ($145.35).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

