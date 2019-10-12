Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

SSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sasol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

NYSE:SSL traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $19.13. The stock had a trading volume of 15,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,767. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. Sasol has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $37.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sasol in the second quarter worth about $80,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sasol during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 750.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 214.7% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 123.5% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

