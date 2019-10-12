savedroid (SVD) Reaches Market Cap of $548,427.00

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last seven days, savedroid has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One savedroid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Bancor Network, IDEX and Cobinhood. savedroid has a market cap of $548,427.00 and $675.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00041200 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.54 or 0.06158596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000419 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000221 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00042321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00016741 BTC.

savedroid Profile

savedroid (CRYPTO:SVD) is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for savedroid is ico.savedroid.com. The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for savedroid is medium.com/@ico_8796.

Buying and Selling savedroid

savedroid can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, HitBTC, IDEX, Tidex and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade savedroid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase savedroid using one of the exchanges listed above.

