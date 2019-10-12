SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Trading Down 0.6%

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) shares traded down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.00 and last traded at $16.00, 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.80.

SBM Offshore Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBFFF)

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It is involved in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels; and semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, floating liquidified natural gas, turret mooring systems, brownfield, deep water export systems, swivel stack systems, fluid transfer systems, tanker loading and discharge terminals, and solutions for renewable energy.

