Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of SMIT stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. Schmitt Industries has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 million, a PE ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $3.78 million during the quarter.

Schmitt Industries Company Profile

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time.

