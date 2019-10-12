Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.19% from the stock’s current price.

SNDR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group lowered Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $22.15 on Thursday. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $23.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Schneider National had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schneider National by 64.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,019,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,620 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,982,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in Schneider National by 39.8% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,854,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,827,000 after purchasing an additional 528,401 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Schneider National by 39.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,003,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after purchasing an additional 281,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Schneider National by 44.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 821,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after purchasing an additional 254,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.53% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

