Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Bought by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 66.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,565 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,146,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,868 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,531,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,132 shares during the last quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,588,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 599,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,823,000 after purchasing an additional 281,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 442,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,302,000 after purchasing an additional 269,762 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,324. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.69. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.35 and a 52 week high of $56.20.

