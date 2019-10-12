Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned about 0.22% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $15,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 15,496 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 363,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,576,000 after buying an additional 21,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $53.60. The stock had a trading volume of 14,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,655. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.78. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $54.38.

