Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,458,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,870 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 2,808,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,076,000 after buying an additional 51,167 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,301,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,817,000 after buying an additional 41,063 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,124,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,663,000 after buying an additional 29,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 1,099,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,517,000 after buying an additional 23,609 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $70.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.99. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $56.12 and a 52-week high of $72.63.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More: How to trade the most active stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.