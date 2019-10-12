Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 91.4% from the August 30th total of 63,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 377,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHIP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Seanergy Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $2.00 price objective on Seanergy Maritime and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

NASDAQ:SHIP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 362,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,076. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.84. Seanergy Maritime has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 million. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 81.41% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. Research analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

