Seaport Global Securities Downgrades SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) to Neutral

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) was downgraded by research analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNDE. Northland Securities set a $5.00 target price on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDE opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $6.64.

About SUNDANCE ENERGY/S

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

