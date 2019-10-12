Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc (NASDAQ:SHOS) Major Shareholder Ods Capital Llc Buys 5,380 Shares

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc (NASDAQ:SHOS) major shareholder Ods Capital Llc purchased 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.56 per share, with a total value of $19,152.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,439,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,873.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ods Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Ods Capital Llc purchased 10,914 shares of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.56 per share, with a total value of $38,853.84.

On Friday, October 4th, Ods Capital Llc purchased 9,440 shares of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $32,473.60.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Ods Capital Llc purchased 89,739 shares of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $310,496.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOS opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $4.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOS. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 286,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares during the period. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc engages in the retail sale of home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, and hardware in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Sears Hometown and Hardware, and Sears Outlet. The Sears Hometown and Hardware segment operates Sears Hometown Stores that offer products and services across a selection of merchandise categories, including home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, sporting goods, and household goods; and Sears Hardware Stores, which provide products and services across a range of merchandise categories, such as home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, other home improvement products, fasteners, electrical supplies, and plumbing supplies.

