Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall Sells 28,472 Shares

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $2,348,085.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Clay B. Siegall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $1,945,491.76.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Clay B. Siegall sold 9,693 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $686,264.40.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Clay B. Siegall sold 28,951 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $2,119,502.71.

On Thursday, August 8th, Clay B. Siegall sold 20,149 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $1,541,801.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $82.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.06 and a beta of 1.95. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $88.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.57 and its 200 day moving average is $72.45.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $218.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.76 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 36.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGEN. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America set a $58.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $81.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 310.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

