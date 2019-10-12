Selz Capital LLC Makes New $6.13 Million Investment in Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI)

Selz Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 427,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,130,000. Resideo Technologies makes up 1.5% of Selz Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Selz Capital LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Resideo Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 828.1% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 84.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 73,333.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

REZI stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.32. 317,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,031. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 5.80. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $28.67.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REZI shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Resideo Technologies from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resideo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

