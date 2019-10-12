Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ST. Longbow Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.84 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $53.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $48.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.39. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul Chawla sold 9,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $470,293.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 26,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $1,248,731.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,321 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ST. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

