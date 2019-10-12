Sentinel Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $50,491.00 (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Sentinel has a market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $50,491.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000050 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (SENT) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio.

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

