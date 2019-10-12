ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ:SFBS traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.13. 94,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,284. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.84. ServisFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $39.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.32.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $75.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, EVP Andrew N. Kattos bought 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,645.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,395.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradford Alan Vieira sold 16,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $547,268.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,334 shares of company stock valued at $129,001 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,409,000. Davis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,538,000 after acquiring an additional 171,182 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1,153.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 92,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 85,062 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 188.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 80,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelity National Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,619,000. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

