SHIELD Reaches Market Cap of $263,556.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 12th. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $263,556.00 and $686.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SHIELD has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,341.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.65 or 0.02178809 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.19 or 0.02700971 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00672409 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011997 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00646145 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00056669 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00444629 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012009 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh.

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

