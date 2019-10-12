Shift (SHIFT) Market Capitalization Hits $674,835.00

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Shift coin can currently be bought for $0.0501 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, IDAX, Livecoin and Upbit. Shift has a market capitalization of $674,835.00 and approximately $6,122.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Shift has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Coin Profile

Shift (CRYPTO:SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,473,758 coins. Shift’s official website is www.shiftnrg.org. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

