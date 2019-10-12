Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:TYHT) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:TYHT) by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,089 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.48% of Shineco worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shineco by 66.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 30,245 shares during the period. 4.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYHT stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80. Shineco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.66.

Shineco Profile

Shineco, Inc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers.

