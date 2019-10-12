Short Interest in Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) Increases By 25.3%

Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,700 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the August 30th total of 129,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 374,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Aileron Therapeutics stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.04.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

In related news, SVP Kathryn Gregory purchased 45,000 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rickenbach Josef H. Von purchased 113,145 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $110,882.10. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 265,211 shares of company stock valued at $207,650. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) by 261.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,910 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.24% of Aileron Therapeutics worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

