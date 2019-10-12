Short Interest in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Increases By 91.7%

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,730,000 shares, a growth of 91.7% from the August 30th total of 6,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth $3,188,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth $909,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth $698,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth $5,813,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.70 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Avantor in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Avantor stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70. Avantor has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $19.58.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

