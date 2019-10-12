Short Interest in Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) Declines By 32.8%

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the August 30th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BASI stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36. Bioanalytical Systems has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.90%.

In other Bioanalytical Systems news, insider Robert Jr. Leasure purchased 16,000 shares of Bioanalytical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $35,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,619 shares in the company, valued at $277,295.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Pitchford purchased 12,000 shares of Bioanalytical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $44,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 95,440 shares of company stock valued at $312,243. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bioanalytical Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,120 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.46% of Bioanalytical Systems worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bioanalytical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Bioanalytical Systems

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

