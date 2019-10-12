Short Interest in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Drops By 43.8%

Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 294,200 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the August 30th total of 523,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 205,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NYSE CAE opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. CAE has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $28.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $825.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CAE will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,015,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CAE by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CAE by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,050,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $243,874,000 after buying an additional 80,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in CAE by 3,370.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,214,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after buying an additional 7,006,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in CAE by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,615,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,537,000 after buying an additional 306,975 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAE shares. Scotiabank raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Friday, August 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on CAE from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

