Short Interest in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Declines By 25.4%

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 324,800 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the August 30th total of 435,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 104,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

NASDAQ CEVA traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.96. 63,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,652. CEVA has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $33.16. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.97 million, a PE ratio of 263.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.91.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. CEVA had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CEVA will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CEVA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of CEVA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of CEVA in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CEVA from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

In related news, Director Maria Marced sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $66,192.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,370.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CEVA by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.