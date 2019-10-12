Short Interest in Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) Expands By 53.5%

Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the August 30th total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 799,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

CHMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price target on shares of Chiasma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.30.

CHMA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.79. 142,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.18. Chiasma has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $9.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Chiasma will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 50,000 shares of Chiasma stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $279,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Minick bought 9,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,955.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,535.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 17,268 shares of company stock worth $96,823. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHMA. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Chiasma during the second quarter worth about $17,758,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chiasma by 868.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,873 shares during the last quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Chiasma in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,080,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chiasma by 30.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 248,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Chiasma by 85.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 189,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

