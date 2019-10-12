Short Interest in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) Decreases By 35.8%

City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 351,700 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the August 30th total of 548,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of CIO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.24. 1,406,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $41.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.17 million. City Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. Analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 87.04%.

In other City Office REIT news, Director John Sweet purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,905.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,547,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CIO shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

