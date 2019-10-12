Short Interest in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Decreases By 25.1%

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 319,100 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the August 30th total of 425,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 566.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the second quarter worth $44,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the second quarter worth $50,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the second quarter worth $234,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bradesco Corretora reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.64.

Shares of NYSE VLRS opened at $10.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.26. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.00 million. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

