Short Interest in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Increases By 23.6%

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the August 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get CSP alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSP stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.27% of CSP worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSPI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.25. 2,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $13.56. CSP has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $15.50.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 20.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $21.57 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security and managed services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers computing systems for digital signal processing applications in the defense market; Ethernet adapters and solutions for various applications in the packet capture, financial transaction, and storage interconnect markets; ARC Series adapters for financial trading and network monitoring; and nVoy Series products comprising 100G Packet Broker and 10G Packet Recorder, and specialized software under the Myricom brand.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.