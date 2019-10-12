Short Interest in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Decreases By 35.8%

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the August 30th total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

DLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Yeaman sold 67,708 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $3,826,179.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 72,069 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $4,691,691.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 762,247 shares of company stock worth $49,338,835. 40.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.90. 212,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,733. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $56.09 and a 52-week high of $71.77.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $302.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

