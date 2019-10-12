Short Interest in Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Declines By 33.3%

Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 30th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Gyrodyne stock remained flat at $$19.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82. Gyrodyne has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $20.74.

Gyrodyne, LLC. owns, leases and manages diverse commercial properties. The firm is distinguished by its service-oriented philosophy toward property ownership and management. Gyrodyne has grown from a largely Long Island player during the past into a diversified East Coast presence with an emphasis on medical office product.

