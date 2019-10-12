Short Interest in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Decreases By 31.1%

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 758,200 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the August 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 290,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

IBKC stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.51. The company had a trading volume of 282,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.63. IBERIABANK has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $315.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. IBERIABANK’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IBERIABANK will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

IBKC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Stephens set a $89.00 price objective on IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on IBERIABANK to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jefferson G. Parker sold 10,000 shares of IBERIABANK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $758,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,195.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 4,300 shares of IBERIABANK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $335,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,352.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,050 shares of company stock worth $2,584,943. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in IBERIABANK by 43.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in IBERIABANK by 38.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in IBERIABANK in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in IBERIABANK by 7.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in IBERIABANK in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

